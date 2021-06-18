KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,261 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after buying an additional 948,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after buying an additional 568,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after buying an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

