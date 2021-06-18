KARMA Price Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. KARMA has a total market cap of $44.41 million and $193.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006736 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00119958 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

