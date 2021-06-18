Katalyo One Day Trading Volume Tops $109,602.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $109,602.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00136257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00184313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00874655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.18 or 1.00012116 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

