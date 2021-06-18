Kava.io (KAVA) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00010424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $262.29 million and $61.09 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00037939 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00222651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035600 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.95 or 0.04010132 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 135,549,413 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

