Kava (KAVA) Price Down 33.3% This Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00224731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.