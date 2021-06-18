KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Shares Down 1.3%

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. 14,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 27,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

