Keep Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $87.73 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $270.40 million and $87.73 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00721730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082258 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 529,421,356 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

