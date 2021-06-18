Kelt Exploration (KEL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kelt Exploration (TSE: KEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/17/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

5/31/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

5/26/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KEL stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$3.31. 384,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$3.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.92.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

