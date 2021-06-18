KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.26

Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $15.61. KemPharm shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 1,263,345 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $441.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

