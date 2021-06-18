Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.39. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 1,429 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

