KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,110,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 14,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

KEY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,813,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

