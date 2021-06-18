KeyFi Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001499 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $31,218.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00133895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00179881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.54 or 1.00462986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00860212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,020,798 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.