Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 385,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 544,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40.

About Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

