Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 5,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 257,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

