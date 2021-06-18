Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

KMB opened at $130.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

