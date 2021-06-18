Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report $8.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $19,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

KIN opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

