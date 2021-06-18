Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report $8.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $19,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

KIN opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.