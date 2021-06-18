Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.34. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 8,303,653 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The firm has a market cap of C$10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843 in the last three months.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

