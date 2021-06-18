Kira Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Kira Network has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kira Network coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kira Network has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00136236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00181517 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.38 or 0.00888694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,522.56 or 0.99780090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Buying and Selling Kira Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kira Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

