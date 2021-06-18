KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,784,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $87,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 210,066 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

