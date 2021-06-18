KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of KLA worth $145,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

