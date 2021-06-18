Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0566 on Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Klever has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $192.39 million and $2.18 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00181775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,535.27 or 1.00298912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00854449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

