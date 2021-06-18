Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Knowles worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,610,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

