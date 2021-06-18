Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.86.

A number of research firms have commented on KOD. Truist upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,348,313. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.