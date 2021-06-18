Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KSS stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 4,072,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

