Konomi Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.11 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $8.73 million and $2.11 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00721730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082258 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,405,779 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

