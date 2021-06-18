Korea Investment CORP Acquires 8,415 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.15% of The Progressive worth $82,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

