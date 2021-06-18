Korea Investment CORP Buys 47,157 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $55,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of CME Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.33.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

