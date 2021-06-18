Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224,872 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.27% of Citizens Financial Group worth $50,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 470,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

