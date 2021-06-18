Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,661 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 324,902 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.16% of Illumina worth $89,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 47.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock opened at $455.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

