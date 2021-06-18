Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $72,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.