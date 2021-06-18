Korea Investment CORP Has $40.69 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 552,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $459,830,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Oracle stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

