Korea Investment CORP Has $44.27 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Baidu worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Baidu by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

BIDU stock opened at $185.56 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

