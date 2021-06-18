Korea Investment CORP Has $46.73 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,786 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Match Group worth $46,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Match Group by 8,646.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 611,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,442,000 after purchasing an additional 604,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
Match Group stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.
In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
