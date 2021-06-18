Korea Investment CORP Has $46.73 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,786 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Match Group worth $46,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Match Group by 8,646.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 611,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,442,000 after purchasing an additional 604,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

