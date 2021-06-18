Korea Investment CORP Has $49.63 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Booking worth $49,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,294.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,345.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

