Korea Investment CORP Has $51.35 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.27% of Coupa Software worth $51,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coupa Software by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $314,358.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,076.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,970 shares of company stock valued at $31,031,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $240.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

