Korea Investment CORP Has $54.85 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.25% of Enphase Energy worth $54,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.27 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.