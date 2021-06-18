Korea Investment CORP Has $71.84 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,206 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $71,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after buying an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $509,837,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.35 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.