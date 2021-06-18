Korea Investment CORP Has $75.79 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,630 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.53% of FMC worth $75,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.