Korea Investment CORP Has $82.98 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,276 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.50% of Akamai Technologies worth $82,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $173,772,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,364. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM opened at $116.78 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

