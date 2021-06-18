Korea Investment CORP Has $88.35 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,805 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.39% of Vulcan Materials worth $88,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

VMC opened at $166.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.95. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

