Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.24% of MSCI worth $84,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $351,057,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 47.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $505.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.46. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.50 and a 12-month high of $506.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

