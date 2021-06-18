Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,915 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.32% of Invitation Homes worth $58,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after buying an additional 1,523,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,770,000 after buying an additional 904,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

