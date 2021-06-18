Korea Investment CORP Purchases 24,518 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $59,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $65,111,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.