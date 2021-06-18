Korea Investment CORP Purchases 69,556 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,556 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $47,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.36 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.64 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

