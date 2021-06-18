Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $257.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

