Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.58% of Elanco Animal Health worth $81,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $35.72 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

