Korea Investment CORP Sells 17,254 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.34% of MongoDB worth $55,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $373.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.82. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,939 shares of company stock valued at $116,286,142. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

