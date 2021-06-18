Korea Investment CORP Sells 17,336 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.19% of Cintas worth $68,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $361.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $254.07 and a one year high of $369.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

