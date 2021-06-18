Korea Investment CORP Sells 214,997 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 214,997 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $48,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.