Korea Investment CORP Sells 44,501 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,501 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $87,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock worth $519,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

